Is Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Crescent Capital BDC is one of 874 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Crescent Capital BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCAP's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CCAP has returned about 5.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 1.6% on average. As we can see, Crescent Capital BDC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.4%.

In Canadian Imperial Bank's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Crescent Capital BDC belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, a group that includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.9% this year, meaning that CCAP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Canadian Imperial Bank falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 68 stocks and is ranked #58. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.6%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Crescent Capital BDC and Canadian Imperial Bank as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

