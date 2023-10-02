Is Credit Agricole (CRARY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Credit Agricole (CRARY). CRARY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.04, while its industry has an average P/E of 6.99. Over the past 52 weeks, CRARY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.17 and as low as 5.60, with a median of 7.58.

Another notable valuation metric for CRARY is its P/B ratio of 0.48. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.43. Over the past 12 months, CRARY's P/B has been as high as 0.50 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.46.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Credit Agricole's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CRARY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Credit Agricole SA (CRARY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

