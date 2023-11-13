Is Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Crawford United Corporation is one of 215 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crawford United Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRAWA's full-year earnings has moved 26.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CRAWA has moved about 109.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 3%. This shows that Crawford United Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cintas (CTAS). The stock has returned 18.1% year-to-date.

In Cintas' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Crawford United Corporation belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.6% so far this year, so CRAWA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cintas, however, belongs to the Uniform and Related industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #94. The industry has moved +16.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Crawford United Corporation and Cintas as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

