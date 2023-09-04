Is Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Crawford United Corporation is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Crawford United Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRAWA's full-year earnings has moved 18.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CRAWA has gained about 145.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 12.8% on average. This shows that Crawford United Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Ingersoll Rand (IR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 33.9%.

Over the past three months, Ingersoll Rand's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Crawford United Corporation belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.6% this year, meaning that CRAWA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Ingersoll Rand is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Crawford United Corporation and Ingersoll Rand. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.