Is Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Crawford United Corporation is one of 217 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crawford United Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRAWA's full-year earnings has moved 18.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CRAWA has gained about 102.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 3.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Crawford United Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is EnerSys (ENS). The stock is up 25.5% year-to-date.

In EnerSys' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Crawford United Corporation is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.1% so far this year, meaning that CRAWA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

EnerSys, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #105. The industry has moved +12.2% so far this year.

Crawford United Corporation and EnerSys could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.