Is Crawford (CRD.B) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Crawford (CRD.B) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CRD.B is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.47 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.19. Over the past 52 weeks, CRD.B's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.71 and as low as 7.42, with a median of 12.08.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CRD.B has a P/S ratio of 0.4. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.78.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Crawford is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CRD.B sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

