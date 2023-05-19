Is Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Crawford & Company B is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 335 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Crawford & Company B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRD.B's full-year earnings has moved 30.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CRD.B has returned about 53.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 5.8%. This means that Crawford & Company B is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Interpublic Group (IPG). The stock is up 15.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Interpublic Group's current year EPS has increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Crawford & Company B belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.5% so far this year, so CRD.B is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Interpublic Group falls under the Advertising and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #123. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.1%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Crawford & Company B and Interpublic Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crawford & Company (CRD.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.