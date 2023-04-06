Is Crawford & Company (CRD.A) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Crawford & Company (CRD.A). CRD.A is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.78. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.35. Over the past year, CRD.A's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.87 and as low as 5.98, with a median of 7.97.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CRD.A has a P/S ratio of 0.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.97.

Investors could also keep in mind Crawford & Company (CRD.B), an Business - Services stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Crawford & Company sports a P/B ratio of 3.24 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.41. In the past 52 weeks, CRD.B's P/B has been as high as 3.39, as low as 1.37, with a median of 1.79.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Crawford & Company and Crawford & Company are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CRD.A and CRD.B feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Crawford & Company (CRD.A)

Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

