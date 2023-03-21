Is Crawford & Company (CRD.A) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Crawford & Company (CRD.A). CRD.A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.06 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.71. Over the past year, CRD.A's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.64 and as low as 5.98, with a median of 7.90.

Investors should also recognize that CRD.A has a P/B ratio of 2.90. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.34. Over the past year, CRD.A's P/B has been as high as 2.92 and as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.93.

Another great Business - Services stock you could consider is Crawford & Company (CRD.B), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, Crawford & Company has a P/B ratio of 2.74 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.34. For CRD.B, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.74, as low as 1.37, with a median of 1.78 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Crawford & Company and Crawford & Company are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CRD.A and CRD.B feels like a great value stock at the moment.

