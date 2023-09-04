Is Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all.

By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story is over or nearing its end, betting on it could lead to significant loss.

However, the task of finding cutting-edge growth stocks is made easy with the help of the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects.

Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) is on the list of such stocks currently recommended by our proprietary system. In addition to a favorable Growth Score, it carries a top Zacks Rank.

Studies have shown that stocks with the best growth features consistently outperform the market. And returns are even better for stocks that possess the combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).

While there are numerous reasons why the stock of this company is a great growth pick right now, we have highlighted three of the most important factors below:

Earnings Growth

Earnings growth is arguably the most important factor, as stocks exhibiting exceptionally surging profit levels tend to attract the attention of most investors. And for growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is definitely preferable, and often an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Crawford & Company B is 1.3%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 55% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 13%.

Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio

Growth investors often overlook asset utilization ratio, also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio, but it is an important feature of a real growth stock. This metric exhibits how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.

Right now, Crawford & Company B has an S/TA ratio of 1.6, which means that the company gets $1.6 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 0.94, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

In addition to efficiency in generating sales, sales growth plays an important role. And Crawford & Company B is well positioned from a sales growth perspective too. The company's sales are expected to grow 9.2% this year versus the industry average of 1.8%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Superiority of a stock in terms of the metrics outlined above can be further validated by looking at the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is of course favorable here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

There have been upward revisions in current-year earnings estimates for Crawford & Company B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 4.3% over the past month.

Bottom Line

While the overall earnings estimate revisions have made Crawford & Company B a Zacks Rank #2 stock, it has earned itself a Growth Score of A based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above.

This combination indicates that Crawford & Company B is a potential outperformer and a solid choice for growth investors.

Crawford & Company (CRD.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

