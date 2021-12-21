Is Crane (CR) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Conglomerates stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Crane (CR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Crane is a member of the Conglomerates sector. This group includes 21 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Crane is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CR has gained about 21.9% so far this year. At the same time, Conglomerates stocks have gained an average of 8%. As we can see, Crane is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Conglomerates stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Danaher (DHR). The stock has returned 41.5% year-to-date.

In Danaher's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Crane is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8% this year, meaning that CR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Danaher is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Conglomerates sector may want to keep a close eye on Crane and Danaher as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

