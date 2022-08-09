Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CBRL) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's (NASDAQ:CBRL) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is:

24% = US$135m ÷ US$564m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.24 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a significantly high ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 23%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. However, while Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a pretty respectable ROE, its five year net income decline rate was 13%. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 4.8% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:CBRL Past Earnings Growth August 9th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is CBRL fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 56% (or a retention ratio of 44%). With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 78% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

