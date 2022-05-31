Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL). CBRL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.60 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.42. Over the past 52 weeks, CBRL's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.30 and as low as 12.13, with a median of 15.41.

Investors will also notice that CBRL has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CBRL's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.91. Over the last 12 months, CBRL's PEG has been as high as 2.38 and as low as 1, with a median of 1.12.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CBRL has a P/S ratio of 0.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.16.

Finally, we should also recognize that CBRL has a P/CF ratio of 9.44. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.76. Over the past 52 weeks, CBRL's P/CF has been as high as 14.65 and as low as 8.09, with a median of 10.25.

If you're looking for another solid Retail - Restaurants value stock, take a look at Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY). PLAY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.92 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.73. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 23.42 and average PEG ratio of 1.91.

PLAY's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 47.16 and as low as 8.74, with a median of 14.55, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 3.14 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 0.99, all within the past year.

Furthermore, Dave & Buster's Entertainment holds a P/B ratio of 6.78 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is -19. PLAY's P/B has been as high as 12.39, as low as 5.42, with a median of 7.61 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Dave & Buster's Entertainment strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CBRL and PLAY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

