Is CPHYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

There are plenty of choices in the Mutual Fund Bond category, but where should you start your research? Well, one fund that might be worth investigating is Principal High Yield A (CPHYX). CPHYX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Principal Financial Group is based in Des Moines, IA, and is the manager of CPHYX. The Principal High Yield A made its debut in April of 1998 and CPHYX has managed to accumulate roughly $441.43 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 3.05%, and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 5.31%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of CPHYX over the past three years is 8.06% compared to the category average of 13.55%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 8.6% compared to the category average of 13.58%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

This fund has a beta of 0.38, meaning that it is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, CPHYX has a positive alpha of 2.05, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, CPHYX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.91% compared to the category average of 0.97%. So, CPHYX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, Principal High Yield A ( CPHYX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Principal High Yield A ( CPHYX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

