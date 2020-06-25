Is COVID Going to Reverse This Rally?

Amid new concerns over a possible second wave to the coronavirus causing a slowdown to the U.S. economic recovery, the questions now include “ Is the recovery going to take 10 years?” and “What happened to that V-shaped recovery everyone was talking about?”. Here hopefully with those answers is our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. John, your thoughts. What are the facts?

2. The Congressional Budget Office has indicated that the sharp contraction in 2020 will cause a long and slow recovery in which the U.S. Economy does not catch up to the previously reached Q4-2019 level until Q4-2029! Is there any way that’s a bit overdone?

3. What caused the CBO’s lack of optimism?

4. So, does all this still qualify as a V-shaped recovery?

5. Stock market traders appear to indicate that the V-shape is already in the bag, as they say. Is that what you’re seeing?

6. What do global economic forecasts going forward actually need to be based on?

7. What will continue to put a drag on the U.S. and global economies?

8. You’re focusing on three top tech stocks currently. One from China, one from Japan, and one from the US. Why Tech?

9. Let’s take a closer look…JD.com (JD), Tokyo Electron (TOELY) and eBay (EBAY).

That’s the latest on the economy with our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.