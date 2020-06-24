Is Covid-19 a Catalyst for Building a More Diverse Workforce?

As more states and countries begin to reopen, companies are reimagining what business will look like in a post-COVID-19 world. While treatments are being developed and vaccines may be available by the end of this year, it is likely that remote work will continue for the foreseeable future, creating a unique opportunity for companies to build a more diverse workforce, which has proven to fuel a company’s performance.

“What we’re seeing now is that many companies are starting to think about various benefits of remote work, and how they can make the structure work for them long term,” Talia Goldberg, a partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, said during a recent TradeTalks discussion with Evan Harvey, global head of sustainability at Nasdaq.

Goldberg noted that there are three primary modes under which a company operates: On-premise, fully remote and distributed, the latter of which means a company generally has headquarters with regional hubs and remote workers. Since the onset of COVID-19, many companies moved to partially or fully remote operations because of the health and safety risks the pandemic posed. This shift has accelerated the adoption of cloud computing and collaboration tools, such as video conferencing software.

The health crisis, coupled with the recent social unrest, has particularly highlighted the ‘S’ in ESG, and given market participants the opportunity to have a broader dialogue about social issues, according to Harvey.

“We’re hearing from investors and regulators and companies about their willingness to be more on the record, especially with the events over the last four to six weeks,” said Harvey. “They want to be more upfront about their values and what they believe, and how they bring that belief to bare in their operations and for their employees.”

As companies take action to advance equality, implementing a distributed or remote model can help build a more diverse workforce, according to Goldberg.

“By nature of operating in a remote manner, you have access to the best talent across the globe,” Goldberg said. “As teams become more distributed, and you can hire people no longer constrained or confined by geography or some certain number of miles away from an office. There’s are a lot of implications for tapping into a much more diverse workforce and implications for ethnic, geographic, socio-economic diversity.”

Research has shown that companies with above-average diversity on their management teams can increase innovation and revenues. Still, determining how to measure the impact of human capital management has been a struggle, according to Harvey.

“The ‘S’ has always been the hardest part of ESG to measure and to quantify – how do you put a number on human rights, employee satisfaction and cultural inclusion?” Harvey questioned. “I think it’s been a maturational step over the last few months in the ‘S’ part of ESG.”

“We were already moving down this road in terms of getting our heads around how we measure some of these more difficult and tricky aspects of company performance related to human capital, and I think that the crisis has only accelerated that point of view,” Harvey elaborated.