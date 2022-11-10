Is Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Covenant Logistics (CVLG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Covenant Logistics is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Covenant Logistics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG's full-year earnings has moved 10.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CVLG has gained about 34.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 18.7% on average. This means that Covenant Logistics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS). The stock has returned 165.1% year-to-date.

For Pyxis Tankers Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Covenant Logistics belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 19.9% so far this year, so CVLG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Pyxis Tankers Inc. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #136. The industry has moved +33% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Covenant Logistics and Pyxis Tankers Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

