Is Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Covenant Logistics Group is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Covenant Logistics Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CVLG has moved about 100.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 10.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Covenant Logistics Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, Covenant Logistics Group belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 62.7% this year, meaning that CVLG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

