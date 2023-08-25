Is Coursera (COUR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Coursera (COUR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Coursera is one of 329 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coursera is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COUR's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, COUR has moved about 39.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 7.1% on average. As we can see, Coursera is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sprinkler (CXM). The stock is up 75.6% year-to-date.

For Sprinkler, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 132.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coursera belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 187 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.2% so far this year, meaning that COUR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Sprinkler is also part of the same industry.

Coursera and Sprinkler could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

