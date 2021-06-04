Is Coupa Software's (NASDAQ:COUP) 274% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

While Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 21% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 274% in that time. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

Coupa Software wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years Coupa Software has grown its revenue at 35% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 55% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say Coupa Software is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:COUP Earnings and Revenue Growth June 4th 2021

Coupa Software is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Over the last year Coupa Software shareholders have received a TSR of 3.9%. It's always nice to make money but this return falls short of the market return which was about 42% for the year. At least the longer term returns (running at about 55% a year, are better. Even the best companies don't see strong share price performance every year. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Coupa Software (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Coupa Software better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

