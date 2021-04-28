Is Coty (NYSE:COTY) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Coty's Debt?

As you can see below, Coty had US$5.34b of debt at December 2020, down from US$7.42b a year prior. However, it also had US$549.1m in cash, and so its net debt is US$4.79b.

How Strong Is Coty's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:COTY Debt to Equity History April 28th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Coty had liabilities of US$2.98b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$6.80b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$549.1m and US$558.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$8.67b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$7.84b, we think shareholders really should watch Coty's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Coty can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Coty had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 14%, to US$4.2b. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Coty's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$361m. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$274m over the last twelve months. That means it's on the risky side of things. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Coty .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

