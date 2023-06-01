Is Coty (COTY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Coty (COTY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Coty is one of 194 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COTY's full-year earnings has moved 48.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, COTY has returned 26.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 3% on average. This means that Coty is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22%.

The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola FEMSA's current year EPS has increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coty belongs to the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15.9% so far this year, meaning that COTY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, however, belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #21. The industry has moved +4.1% so far this year.

Coty and Coca-Cola FEMSA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

