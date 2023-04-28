Is Coty (COTY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Coty (COTY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Coty is one of 192 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COTY's full-year earnings has moved 15.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, COTY has gained about 37.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 3.7%. This means that Coty is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21.2%.

For Coca-Cola FEMSA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Coty is a member of the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4% so far this year, so COTY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Coca-Cola FEMSA falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #46. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.8%.

Coty and Coca-Cola FEMSA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

