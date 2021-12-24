Is Coty (COTY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Coty (COTY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Coty is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COTY's full-year earnings has moved 62.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, COTY has returned 49.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 6.6%. This means that Coty is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is United Natural Foods (UNFI). The stock is up 208% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, United Natural Foods' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coty belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.9% this year, meaning that COTY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, United Natural Foods belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 48-stock industry is currently ranked #194. The industry has moved +3.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Coty and United Natural Foods as they could maintain their solid performance.

