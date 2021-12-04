Is Coterra Energy Inc.'s(NYSE:CTRA) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Coterra Energy's (NYSE:CTRA) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Coterra Energy's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Coterra Energy is:

15% = US$351m ÷ US$2.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Coterra Energy's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Coterra Energy seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 39% seen over the past five years by Coterra Energy. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Coterra Energy's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 0.4% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:CTRA Past Earnings Growth December 4th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is CTRA worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CTRA is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Coterra Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Coterra Energy has a three-year median payout ratio of 44% (where it is retaining 56% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Coterra Energy is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Coterra Energy has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 20% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 34%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Coterra Energy's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

