Is Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Coterra Energy (CTRA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Coterra Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 253 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Coterra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTRA's full-year earnings has moved 12.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CTRA has gained about 53.3% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 28.6%. This shows that Coterra Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT). The stock has returned 48.3% year-to-date.

For Liberty Oilfield Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 167.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coterra Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 45.7% so far this year, meaning that CTRA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Liberty Oilfield Services belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #20. The industry has moved -4.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Coterra Energy and Liberty Oilfield Services as they could maintain their solid performance.





