Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Costco Wholesale (COST) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Costco Wholesale is one of 212 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. COST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST's full-year earnings has moved 1.38% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, COST has gained about 5.27% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.29%. As we can see, Costco Wholesale is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, COST belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.89% this year, meaning that COST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to COST as it looks to continue its solid performance.

