Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Costco Wholesale (COST), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of COST and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Costco Wholesale is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. COST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST's full-year earnings has moved 5.51% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that COST has returned about 35.01% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 2.54%. This means that Costco Wholesale is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, COST belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #198 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.52% so far this year, meaning that COST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

COST will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

