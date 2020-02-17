Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Costco Wholesale (COST) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Costco Wholesale is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 215 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. COST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST's full-year earnings has moved 0.53% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, COST has returned 8.30% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 5.60%. This shows that Costco Wholesale is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, COST belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.63% so far this year, meaning that COST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

COST will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.