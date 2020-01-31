Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Costco Wholesale (COST) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Costco Wholesale is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 217 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. COST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST's full-year earnings has moved 0.74% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that COST has returned about 5.29% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -0.11%. This means that Costco Wholesale is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, COST belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.93% so far this year, so COST is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track COST. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.