Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Costco Wholesale (COST), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Costco Wholesale is one of 217 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. COST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST's full-year earnings has moved 0.51% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, COST has gained about 1.98% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 1.85% on average. As we can see, Costco Wholesale is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, COST belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.96% so far this year, meaning that COST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track COST. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.