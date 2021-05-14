Is Costco Wholesale Corporation's (NASDAQ:COST) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Costco Wholesale's (NASDAQ:COST) stock is up by 7.6% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Costco Wholesale's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Costco Wholesale is:

27% = US$4.4b ÷ US$16b (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.27 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Costco Wholesale's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

First thing first, we like that Costco Wholesale has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 13% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Costco Wholesale was able to see a decent net income growth of 13% over the last five years.

We then performed a comparison between Costco Wholesale's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 12% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:COST Past Earnings Growth May 14th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is COST fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Costco Wholesale Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Costco Wholesale has a three-year median payout ratio of 30%, which implies that it retains the remaining 70% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Costco Wholesale has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 26%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Costco Wholesale's future ROE will be 23% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Costco Wholesale's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

