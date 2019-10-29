Is Costamare (CMRE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Costamare (CMRE). CMRE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.03, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.21. Over the last 12 months, CMRE's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.03 and as low as 5.42, with a median of 7.99.

We also note that CMRE holds a PEG ratio of 1.53. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CMRE's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.83. CMRE's PEG has been as high as 2.21 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.57, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CMRE's P/B ratio of 0.65. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.83. Over the past year, CMRE's P/B has been as high as 0.65 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.46.

Finally, our model also underscores that CMRE has a P/CF ratio of 4.22. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.54. Within the past 12 months, CMRE's P/CF has been as high as 4.25 and as low as 2.76, with a median of 3.60.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Costamare's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CMRE is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.