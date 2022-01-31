Is Costamare (CMRE) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Costamare (CMRE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Costamare is one of 139 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Costamare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMRE's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CMRE has returned 4.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 4.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Costamare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM). The stock has returned 11.1% year-to-date.

For ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 59.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Costamare is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #221 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 68.7% so far this year, so CMRE is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is also part of the same industry.

Costamare and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.