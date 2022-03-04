Is Costamare (CMRE) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Costamare (CMRE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Costamare is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 140 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Costamare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMRE's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CMRE has returned about 14.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -3.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Costamare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Textainer Group (TGH) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.3%.

The consensus estimate for Textainer Group's current year EPS has increased 11.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Costamare belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.6% so far this year, so CMRE is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Textainer Group falls under the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #35. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.3%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Costamare and Textainer Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.