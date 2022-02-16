Is Costamare (CMRE) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Costamare (CMRE) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Costamare is one of 140 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Costamare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMRE's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CMRE has moved about 10.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 1.6% on average. This means that Costamare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Textainer Group (TGH). The stock is up 10.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Textainer Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Costamare is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.2% so far this year, so CMRE is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Textainer Group falls under the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #42. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.8%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Costamare and Textainer Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.