Is Costamare (CMRE) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Costamare (CMRE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Costamare is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 139 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Costamare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMRE's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CMRE has moved about 45.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 7.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Costamare is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX). The stock is up 37.2% year-to-date.

For Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Costamare belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 55.8% this year, meaning that CMRE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, however, belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #13. The industry has moved +57.3% so far this year.

Costamare and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.