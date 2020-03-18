Is Costamare (CMRE) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Costamare (CMRE). CMRE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that CMRE has a P/B ratio of 0.33. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.86. Over the past year, CMRE's P/B has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.50.

Finally, we should also recognize that CMRE has a P/CF ratio of 2.07. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.95. Within the past 12 months, CMRE's P/CF has been as high as 5.65 and as low as 2.07, with a median of 3.89.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Costamare's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CMRE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

