Is COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CICOY) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CICOY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is one of 139 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CICOY's full-year earnings has moved 10.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CICOY has returned 100.2% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 10.3%. This means that COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, USA Truck (USAK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 103.8%.

In USA Truck's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 61.4% this year, meaning that CICOY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, USA Truck belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #13. The industry has moved +59.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and USA Truck. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

