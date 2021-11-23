Is COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CICOY) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CICOY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CICOY's full-year earnings has moved 26.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CICOY has gained about 57.5% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 11%. This shows that COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 79.9%.

The consensus estimate for Echo Global Logistics' current year EPS has increased 7.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 58.1% this year, meaning that CICOY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Echo Global Logistics belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #61. The industry has moved +13.9% year to date.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and Echo Global Logistics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

