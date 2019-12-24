Is Cosan Limited (CZZ) a Good Value Investor Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Cosan Limited CZZ stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:



PE Ratio



A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, Cosan Limited has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 11.74, as you can see in the chart below:





This level actually compares favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 20.09. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Cosan Limited’s current PE level puts it above its midpoint of 10.28 over the past five years, with the number having risen rapidly over the past few months. However, the current level stands significantly below the highs for the stock, suggesting that it can be a solid entry point.





Moreover, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the Zacks Basic Materials Market sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 17.25. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.





We should also point out that Cosan Limited has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of 19.68, so it is fair to expect an increase in the company’s share price in the near future.



P/S Ratio



Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, Cosan Limited has a P/S ratio of about 1.03. This is much lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.48 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.





Broad Value Outlook



In aggregate, Cosan Limited currently has a Value Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Cosan Limited a solid choice for value investors.



For example, Cosan Limited’s P/CF comes in at 6.12, which is better than the industry average of 8.03. Clearly, CZZ is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.



What About the Stock Overall?



Though Cosan Limited might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of A. This gives CZZ a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of A. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been encouraging. The current year has seen one upward revision in the past sixty days compared to no downward revision, while the full year 2020 estimate has also seen one upward revision compared to no downward revisions in the same time period.



The current year consensus estimate increased 32.14% in the past two months, whereas the full year 2020 estimate remain unchanged. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Cosan Limited Price and Consensus

Cosan Limited price-consensus-chart | Cosan Limited Quote

Notably, the stock with a solid earnings surprise history and long-term EPS growth rate of 15.90% has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which is why we are looking for outperformance from the company in the near term.



Bottom Line



Cosan Limited is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Furthermore, the Zacks Rank #2 company flaunts a robust industry rank (among the top 39%), which indicates that the broader factors are favorable for the company.



So, value investors might want to delve deeper in this stock as it appears to be a compelling pick.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.