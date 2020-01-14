Is Cosan (CZZ) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Cosan (CZZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cosan is one of 243 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CZZ's full-year earnings has moved 0.37% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CZZ has gained about 0.22% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -1.67% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Cosan is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CZZ belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.65% so far this year, so CZZ is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to CZZ as it looks to continue its solid performance.

