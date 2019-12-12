Is Cosan (CZZ) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Cosan (CZZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Cosan is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CZZ's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CZZ has gained about 127.04% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 12.46% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cosan is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CZZ belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.77% so far this year, so CZZ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CZZ will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

