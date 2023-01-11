Is Corteva (CTVA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Corteva, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 198 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Corteva, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTVA's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CTVA has returned 5.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -2.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Corteva, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Heineken NV (HEINY). The stock is up 3.4% year-to-date.

For Heineken NV, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Corteva, Inc. is a member of the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.6% this year, meaning that CTVA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Heineken NV, however, belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #92. The industry has moved -8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Corteva, Inc. and Heineken NV as they could maintain their solid performance.

