Is Corteva (CTVA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Corteva, Inc. is one of 199 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Corteva, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTVA's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CTVA has gained about 22.5% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 3.3%. As we can see, Corteva, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is General Mills (GIS). The stock is up 13.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for General Mills' current year EPS has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Corteva, Inc. belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.9% so far this year, so CTVA is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, General Mills belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 50-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved +1.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Corteva, Inc. and General Mills as they could maintain their solid performance.

