Is Corteva (CTVA) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Corteva, Inc. is one of 201 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Corteva, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTVA's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CTVA has gained about 30.6% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -10.6%. This means that Corteva, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, General Mills (GIS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.5%.

In General Mills' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Corteva, Inc. belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.7% this year, meaning that CTVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, General Mills belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 51-stock industry is currently ranked #144. The industry has moved -5.1% year to date.

Corteva, Inc. and General Mills could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





