Is Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. is one of 277 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRSR's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CRSR has returned 0.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 12.5% on average. This means that Corsair Gaming, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.2%.

For Cedar Fair, L.P. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Corsair Gaming, Inc. is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.5% so far this year, so CRSR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Cedar Fair, L.P. falls under the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 30 stocks and is ranked #151. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.6%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Corsair Gaming, Inc. and Cedar Fair, L.P. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

