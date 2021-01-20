Is Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Corsair Gaming (CRSR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Corsair Gaming is one of 250 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CRSR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRSR's full-year earnings has moved 29.06% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CRSR has gained about 4.17% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -0.62% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Corsair Gaming is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CRSR belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #223 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.62% so far this year, so CRSR is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to CRSR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.