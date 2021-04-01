Is Cornerstone Building (CNR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Cornerstone Building (CNR). CNR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.92, while its industry has an average P/E of 29.49. Over the past 52 weeks, CNR's Forward P/E has been as high as 224.26 and as low as -12.92, with a median of 13.45.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CNR has a P/CF ratio of 5.57. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 22.15. Over the past 52 weeks, CNR's P/CF has been as high as 5.69 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 3.47.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cornerstone Building is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CNR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

