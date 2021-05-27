Is Cornerstone Building (CNR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Cornerstone Building (CNR). CNR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.10. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.94. Over the past year, CNR's Forward P/E has been as high as 224.26 and as low as -12.92, with a median of 14.42.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CNR's P/B ratio of 4.73. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.88. Over the past year, CNR's P/B has been as high as 4.79 and as low as 1.58, with a median of 2.79.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cornerstone Building is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CNR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

